Dogs Chase Kangaroo at Off-Leash Beach

Occurred on June 14, 2020 / Torquay, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "This early morning walk was a different one as a large kangaroo came seemingly out of nowhere and bounded past people and their usually casual pets at the off-leash area of the beach.

Unfortunately, a few owners didn't see it coming before their dogs gave chase.

People restrained their dogs as quickly as were able to and the kangaroo bounded off safely."