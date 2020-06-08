May Retail Sales Surged 17.7 Percent
The US Commerce Department revealed the increase on Tuesday.
According to consensus estimates from Refinitiv, sales were only expected to climb 8 percent from April.
Retail Sales on the Rise Following Historic May SurgeRetails sales jumped 17 percent in May after plummeting nearly 14 percent in April. The May surge marks the biggest jump in sales since October of 2001 following 9/11.
25,000 US Stores May Close This Year25,000 US Stores
May Close This Year Coresight Research
shared the estimate in a
new report on Tuesday. The number was updated from
15,000 to 25,000 stores in light
of the coronavirus pandemic...
