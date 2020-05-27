Sam Heughan still dreams of playing James Bond55 Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 weeks ago Sam Heughan still dreams of playing James Bond55 Sam Heughan wants another shot at James Bond after missing out on the role of 007 in Casino Royale. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sam Heughan Keeps Eyes on James Bond Role After Auditioning for 'Casino Royale' During a recent interview on Britain's 'This Morning', the 'Outlander' star expresses his belief that...

AceShowbiz - Published 3 weeks ago







Tweets about this