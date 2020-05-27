Sam Heughan still dreams of playing James Bond55
Sam Heughan wants another shot at James Bond after missing out on the role of 007 in Casino Royale.
Dame Judi Dench is now a TikTok starWhat's Judi Dench been up to in quarantine? Practising TikTok dances with her grandson.
James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip - Grand Bazaar chaseJames Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip - Grand Bazaar chase - 007 (Daniel Craig) chases assassin Patrice (Ola Rapace) through the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. “Having a car chase in a street with..