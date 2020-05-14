Global  
 

Man rescues huge turtle sea stuck on its back in Mexico beach
A video has emerged from Cozumel, Mexico of a man flipping over a sea turtle that had become stuck on its back.

In the clip, filmed in July 2017, the man turns the large reptile over so that it can haul itself back into the sea.

"I thought she was dead then she started blinking her eyes.

I had to help," the filmer wrote online.

"While on vacation in Cozumel, I wanted to see the sunrise.

I was hiking along the beach, and I discovered the stranded sea turtle.

I had to help.

I turned her back over and followed her to the sea.

It was a perfect sunrise."

