Ladakh में 20 सैनिकों की शहादत के बाद PM Narendra Modi ने बुलाई सर
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:31s
Ladakh में 20 सैनिकों की शहादत के बाद PM Narendra Modi ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 over India-China border...
Mid-Day

Ladakh face-off: PM Modi says sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan...
IndiaTimes

Why is PM Modi 'silent', why is he 'hiding', asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "silent" on the...
Mid-Day




kcvlotus

lotus We may be talking about the found dead bodies and not about how much drowned and how much have been captured by chi… https://t.co/LxRfD1EqY7 5 hours ago

PRATAPB21838216

PRATAP BANERJEE Immediately India should scrap the Delhi ‐ Meerut road & tunnel construction with a Chinese firm China has killed… https://t.co/pmvklaJWvi 22 hours ago

PRATAPB21838216

PRATAP BANERJEE We are really fool and had believed China and had given warm welcome to Chinese pm at Mahabalipuram. Whole world kn… https://t.co/0ZZBURTDfF 23 hours ago


PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off [Video]

PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley. Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05
Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda [Video]

Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda

While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11
Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July [Video]

Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. During the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05