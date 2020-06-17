The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says your only option is to cancel your credit card,

What to do if a closed business is still making automatic withdrawals

Tuesday.

As of last month, more than 100?

"* thousand american small businesses permanently closed, according to "the washington post."

So what happens if you had a membership or subscription at one of those places... and money is still being taken out of your account?

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to share her experience with this.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

Before the pandemic... i was working out here at 9round multiple days a week... spending 100 bucks a month for my membership.

Obviously they had to temporarily close for a few months, but they still offerered online workouts.

I tried to freeze my membership by calling here so i wouldn't be charged anymore... and the number was deactivated every time i called while they were shut down.

This week... they posted on facebook they're closing permanently... and im learning a lot of other members are having the same issues.

Kathleen harrington with the rochester area chamber of commerce tells me if you have automatic payments coming out of your account with a business that's closed... really the only solution is to cancel that credit card.

she says you need to stay on top of the situation and don't forget about it because it could lead to some financial trouble with the business down the road.

Harrington says communication is key

"i'm hoping that in the coming months, everyone realizes that and shops local, does business locally because we're gonna lift each other up, we're gonna strengthen our economy and we're probably gonna have even more aware consumers in the process."

Harrington says bottomline, always pay attention to what's being taken out of your account

but i'm sure we're all guilty of having subscriptions we forget about from time to time.

As for the money that you've already lost... harrington says it'll be challenging trying to get it back.

The best thing you can do is reach out to your bank and continue staying in contact with the