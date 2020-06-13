Global  

Trump’s Niece Reveals All In New Book
Trump's Niece Reveals All In New Book

Trump’s Niece Reveals All In New Book

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is writing a book that will detail her uncle’s mistreatment of his father during his Alzheimer’s decline.

Trump niece's bombshell book to detail family 'trauma, neglect and abuse'

Trump niece's bombshell book to detail family 'trauma, neglect and abuse' New details have emerged about a book by Donald Trump’s niece, which its publisher says will...
Trump’s Niece to Publish Book With ‘Harrowing’ Revelations, Report Says

The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump will also say that she was a source of The New York...
Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book [Video]

Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the..

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece [Video]

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece

There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

