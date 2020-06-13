Trump’s Niece Reveals All In New Book
Trump’s Niece Reveals All In New Book
Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is writing a book that will detail her uncle’s mistreatment of his father during his Alzheimer’s decline.
New details have emerged about a book by Donald Trump’s niece, which its publisher says will...
The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump will also say that she was a source of The New York...
