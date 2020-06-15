'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory

|
The British government originally said that vouchers for students would not be available over the long hiatus, prompting the 22-year-old forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.
On Tuesday (June 16), the government bowed to pressure and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said it would provide a COVID summer food fund costing around $150 million.
Rashford told the BBC that for him, the crusade wasn't about politics.
"You know, obviously the areas that I grew up in - I know a lot of different people and a lot of families that have still be going through it (poverty) now," he said.
"I just don't want people to go through the same things."
|
|
|
|
