'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory

On Tuesday he reflected on his successful campaign to provide school meal vouchers to children over the summer break.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has emerged as a favorite to win the UK's sports personality of the year ward.

The British government originally said that vouchers for students would not be available over the long hiatus, prompting the 22-year-old forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

On Tuesday (June 16), the government bowed to pressure and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said it would provide a COVID summer food fund costing around $150 million.

Rashford told the BBC that for him, the crusade wasn't about politics.

"You know, obviously the areas that I grew up in - I know a lot of different people and a lot of families that have still be going through it (poverty) now," he said.

"I just don't want people to go through the same things."