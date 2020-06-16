Global  

Six U.S. states see record spikes in new COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
[NFA] New cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in Alabama and South Carolina in the second week of June compared to the prior seven days, a Reuters analysis found, as 17 U.S. states reported weekly increases in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS VERSION CORRECTS PRONUNCIATION OF 'TUCSON'] States like Florida might be open for business - but it's coming at a high cost: record-breaking levels of coronavirus cases.

The southern state - along with Arizona - both reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday as half a dozen U.S. states now face a surge in new infections and rising hospitalizations.

At the Tucson Medical Center in Arizona - just a single ICU bed for COVID-19 patients was available on Monday, according to a hospital representative.

While in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday said the number of people hospitalized from the coronavirus a day before hit a record high of more than 2,300.

Abbott: "We remain laser focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity." And in Oklahoma the state health department on Tuesday said the state set a record on new cases.

Yet - despite the rise - President Donald Trump still plans to hold an indoor rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Trump: "Oklahoma has done very well.

I just spoke to the governor.

He's very excited about it." The event may be moved, however.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said officials were considering other, possibly outdoor, venues for the Tulsa rally.

Trump: "That's probably the downside of having good testing is you find a lot of cases." President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence - who is leading the coronavirus response - have both blamed increased cases on more testing.

Trump: "If we stopped testing right now, we would have very few cases, if any." But the percent of people testing positive is also increasing...with states such as Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma all seeing the positive test rate jump.



