Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Self-Cleaning Face Mask Uses Heat From Phone Charger to Zap Coronavirus
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Self-Cleaning Face Mask Uses Heat From Phone Charger to Zap Coronavirus

Self-Cleaning Face Mask Uses Heat From Phone Charger to Zap Coronavirus

Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself.

Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Self-cleaning mask can kill viruses with heat from phone charger, researchers say

Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus with...
Reuters India - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Self-cleaning mask kills virus, say scientists [Video]

Self-cleaning mask kills virus, say scientists

Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill viruses using an internal heat source. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Republican Leader Who Refused To Wear Mask Now Positive For COVID-19, Passes It To Family [Video]

Republican Leader Who Refused To Wear Mask Now Positive For COVID-19, Passes It To Family

Rep. Tom Rice has announced that he, his wife, and his son had all been infected with the coronavirus. Just two weeks ago, conservative Rice appeared on the House floor in Washington. The South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Brussels Airport Reopens with New Safety Measures as Air Travel Hopes to Return to Normal! [Video]

Brussels Airport Reopens with New Safety Measures as Air Travel Hopes to Return to Normal!

As European countries start easing up lockdown measures, many airports are reopening for travel including the Brussels airport but with new protocols in place. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published