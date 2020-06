India-China standoff: PM Modi observes 2-minute silence for fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash on June 16.