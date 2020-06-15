Global  

Trump Reportedly Considering Suing Niece to Stop Publication of Her Tell-All Book
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Taking legal action has been a common ploy for President Trump to take against adversaries, but soon it could involve a family member.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

