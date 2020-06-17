Global  

Aunt Jemima to Change Name and Logo After 130 Years
Aunt Jemima to Change Name and Logo After 130 Years

Aunt Jemima to Change Name and Logo After 130 Years

Quaker Oats says the new packaging will appear on products in the fall of 2020.

A new name for the brand will be announced at a "later date."

PepsiCo's Aunt Jemima brand to change name, logo: NBC News

PepsiCo Inc's Aunt Jemima pancake mix will change its name and image in an effort by the brand to...
After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 130 years, Aunt Jemima is being removed from packaging for syrup...
Aunt Jemima will get new name as company admits ‘racial stereotype’ origins

PepsiCo Inc. plans to change name of its Aunt Jemima breakfast products amid nationwide protests over...
