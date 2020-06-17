U.S. Physicians Skeptical Of COVID-19 Medication Breakthrough

Reports of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus has brought waves of skepticism among U.S. doctors.

Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone cut COVID-19 death rates by around a third.

British researchers announced the results and said they would publish full study details as soon as possible.

U.S. physicians said; “we have been burned before, not just during the coronavirus pandemic but even pre-COVID".

Doctors said they have heard of "exciting results" in prior tests, but that under closer investigation the data are not as convincing.

According to Reuters, pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the typical process of studying medications.