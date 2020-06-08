Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states.

These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week.

The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have reopened their economies.

Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nevada, and Texas have all reported record increases in new cases.

The US has confirmed over 2.2 million cases of coronavirus with a death toll of 119,132 Americans.