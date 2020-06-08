Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And Senseless
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And Senseless

South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And Senseless

South Korean officials said on Wednesday they will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea.

The comments came one day after North Korea barraged an inter-Korean liaison office with criticism of the south.

South Korean Blue House presidential spokesman Yoon Do-han said the criticism was very rude.

The criticism is coming from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Yoon Do-han went on to say that criticism is a senseless act that fundamentally damaged the trust built by the two leaders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

South Korea says will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea

South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that recent North Korean criticism of...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy [Video]

In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy

North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy in Rare Recent Public Appearance [Video]

Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy in Rare Recent Public Appearance

North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published