South Korea Says Criticism By North Is Rude And Senseless

South Korean officials said on Wednesday they will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea.

The comments came one day after North Korea barraged an inter-Korean liaison office with criticism of the south.

South Korean Blue House presidential spokesman Yoon Do-han said the criticism was very rude.

The criticism is coming from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Yoon Do-han went on to say that criticism is a senseless act that fundamentally damaged the trust built by the two leaders.