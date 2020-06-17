Global  

Quaker Oats Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Brand
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:18s - Published
The Aunt Jemima brand is being retired.
Quaker Oats announced it is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix -...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comTIMECTV News


PepsiCo Inc. plans to change name of its Aunt Jemima breakfast products amid nationwide protests over...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 130 years, Aunt Jemima is being removed from packaging for syrup...
Seattle Times - Published



KrissyluvsDunk

Kristin Crawford RT @AP: Quaker Oats says it is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima brand syrup and pancake mix because the name's origins are based on a r… 14 seconds ago

pal29b

🇺🇸ittybittycrenshaw🇺🇸 RT @Bud_Doggin: At first I thought this was from a parody site. Its not Quaker Oats Announces It Is Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Due To ‘R… 16 seconds ago

Eman197013

Ernest Irizarry RT @CyrusMMcQueen: Quaker Oats is finally changing the name and image of Aunt Jemima... Alright Uncle Ben, your***is on deck... It’s time… 31 seconds ago

StevenPeterson8

Steven Peterson A lot of history to this product but this feels like the right thing to do. Next? Changing Washington Redskins team… https://t.co/q9jgtqWuzo 1 minute ago

BoogerMcSays

Fat Rambo @AP The group opposed to Quaker Oats changing the name of Aunt Jemima Syrup will be having their meeting at Sambo’s… https://t.co/rcsYv2ynud 2 minutes ago


Quaker Oats says the new packaging will appear on products in the fall of 2020. A new name for the brand will be announced at a "later date."

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:58Published