Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!

The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!

The Champions League is officially coming back this summer and we can't wait!!!

This news feels too good to be true (knock on wood).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING UEFA announce Champions League 'final 8' tournament for August

BREAKING UEFA announce Champions League 'final 8' tournament for August The Champions League was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but fears of not...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC News


When will the Champions League resume? Could the final be held in August? Who is still in it? What have UEFA said?

The 2019/20 Champions League is in limbo as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause major...
talkSPORT - Published

´Good solution´ – Portugal great Nuno Gomes backs Lisbon for Champions League finale

Lisbon is supposedly being considered as a potential location for all remaining 2019-20 Champions...
SoccerNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

sujoy_pritam

Sujoy Shyam Pritam UEFA has officially confirmed that UEFA Champions League Final 8 will be played in Lisbon. The venue and schedules… https://t.co/pW3giHxPnH 17 minutes ago

SCCR_212

SOCCER212 🚨 UEFA officially announce that the Champions League QF, SF and the final will be played in Lisbon between the 12th… https://t.co/zyqkTFBatS 23 minutes ago

YusufIb24371084

Yusuf Ibrahim Adam RT @madeirien: 🚨OFFICIALLY: UEFA has decided the Champions League final will be in Lisbon🇵🇹(Portugal). Cristiano at Home🔥🐐 UEFA's plan is t… 23 hours ago

madeirien

Cristiano Ronaldo Motivation™ 🚨OFFICIALLY: UEFA has decided the Champions League final will be in Lisbon🇵🇹(Portugal). Cristiano at Home🔥🐐 UEFA's… https://t.co/CSVFgh3sJT 1 day ago

larexhuney

LaReX LyckYnN 🤺 TiMO couLd PLaY foR #cheLseAfC iN remaininG champioNs LeaGuE matcheS 💃🕺💃🕺 If the Blues could officially announce t… https://t.co/HTmfxkMn9S 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events [Video]

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events

A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Ighalo aiming to lift Man Utd after loan extension [Video]

Ighalo aiming to lift Man Utd after loan extension

Odion Ighalo hopes to help Manchester United win two trophies and qualify for the Champions League after extending his loan deal at the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
No Champions League final for Istanbul this week [Video]

No Champions League final for Istanbul this week

May 30 should have been the day Istanbul hosted the Champions League final but it was postponed by UEFA due to the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:46Published