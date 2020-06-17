EA Sports Drops
'Madden NFL 21' Trailer The new gameplay trailer was released on
Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1 debut
was postponed due to the protests against
racial injustice and police brutality.
Video game developer EA Tiburon seeks to deliver
"improved ball-carrier mechanics," providing more
control for receivers and running backs and "make the pass rush positions
more responsive, and fun to play"
for defensive players.
The game will also have a number
of visual improvements.
EA, via statement The story mode that debuted last year will also return
with Face the Franchise: Rise to Fame.
It will start at the high school level with customized
players making their way to the NFL.
The game will be released August 28
on PS4, Windows PC and Xbox One.
PS5 and Xbox Series X versions
will come later this year, as well as
a Google Stadia debut.
PS4 and Xbox One players will get a
free upgrade to the next-gen console
version via the Dual Entitlement Program.