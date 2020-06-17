EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer The new gameplay trailer was released on Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1 debut was postponed due to the protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Video game developer EA Tiburon seeks to deliver "improved ball-carrier mechanics," providing more control for receivers and running backs and "make the pass rush positions more responsive, and fun to play" for defensive players.

The game will also have a number of visual improvements.

EA, via statement The story mode that debuted last year will also return with Face the Franchise: Rise to Fame.

It will start at the high school level with customized players making their way to the NFL.

The game will be released August 28 on PS4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will come later this year, as well as a Google Stadia debut.

PS4 and Xbox One players will get a free upgrade to the next-gen console version via the Dual Entitlement Program.