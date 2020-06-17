2020 US Open to Proceed Without Spectators in NYC

2020 US Open to Proceed Without Spectators in NYC New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday.

Gov.

Cuomo confirmed the tournament will run from August 31 to September 13.

The news comes as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in New York continues to drop.

Cuomo added that "extraordinary precautions" are being taken by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter USTA CEO Mike Dowse, via statement Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, professional tennis suspended play back in March.

Wimbledon was also canceled.

According to ESPN, the French Open will begin a week after the U.S. Open's conclusion.