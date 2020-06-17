2020 US Open to Proceed
Without Spectators in NYC New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
made the announcement on Tuesday.
Gov.
Cuomo confirmed the
tournament will run from
August 31 to September 13.
The news comes as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in New York continues to drop.
Cuomo added that "extraordinary precautions"
are being taken by the United States
Tennis Association (USTA).
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo,
via Twitter USTA CEO Mike Dowse,
via statement Due to the worldwide COVID-19
pandemic, professional tennis
suspended play back in March.
Wimbledon was also canceled.
According to ESPN, the French Open will begin a week after the
U.S. Open's conclusion.