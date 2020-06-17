Gov. Newsom Shows Support For Fort Bragg Changing Its Name

Gov. Newsom discusses COVID-19 pandemicGovernor Gavin Newsom holding a news briefing earlier today to address the face-covering mandate that was issued late last week. He also discussed the sobering numbers around the state.
Gov. Newsom Encourages Everyone To Wear Face MasksGov. Gavin Newsom says the number of coronavirus cases is going up, including hospitalizations and ICU cases.
Gov. Newsom Unveils PSA Starring Himself, 4 Previous GovernorsThe public service announcement includes past governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson, urging people to wear face masks.