Chris D'Elia Accused Of Grooming Underage Girls

Actor and comedian Chris D’Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underaged girls.

In a Twitter thread, user Simone Rossi shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between herself and D’Elia from 2014.

She was 16 years old at the time.

According to Decider the woman wrote that she was “groomed” by the stand-up comic.

Rossi also highlighted the “irony” of D’Elia’s role in You Season 2, in which he plays a pedophile.