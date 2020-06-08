Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ASML
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ASML

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ASML

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, ASML Holding registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 2.9%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 55.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.5%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 2.4% on the day.





