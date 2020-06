An adorable little boy tries his best to accompany his mom in a cave alongside a fake dinosaur - but he's completely terrified.

Toddler ditches mum in theme park after getting scared by robot dinosaur

An adorable little boy tries his best to accompany his mom in a cave alongside a fake dinosaur - but he's completely terrified.

Two-year-old Max walks into the cave but quickly runs for his life, screaming after being scared by a growling robot dinosaur and leaving mom, Heather, in the cave alone.

The short but funny clip was taken at The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village in Connecticut by dad, Ryan, on June 10.