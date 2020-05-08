Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump
2 days ago
Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump
Before signing the executive order, President Trump met privately with Ahmaud Arbery's mother.
Arbery is the 25 year old black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia last February.
