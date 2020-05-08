Global  

Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump

Ahmaud Arbery's mother meets with President Trump

Before signing the executive order, President Trump met privately with Ahmaud Arbery's mother.

Arbery is the 25 year old black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia last February.

BEFORE SIGNING THE EXECUTIVE ORDER, PRESIDENT TRUMP MET PRIVATELY WITH ARBERY'S MOTHER. HE'S THE 25-YEAR-OLD BLACK MAN WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED WHILE JOGGING IN GEORGIA BACK IN FEBRUARY.



