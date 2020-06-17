Happy Birthday, Kendrick Lamar!

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born June 17, 1987, and turns 33.

He was born in Compton, California.

His debut studio album, 'Section .80,' was released in 2011.

His album, 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,' debuted at No.

2 on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

Lamar went on to release 'To Pimp a Butterfly,' which won a Grammy for best rap album.

His album, 'Damn,' was the first non-classical and non-jazz album to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.

The rapper is also a member of the hip-hop group Black Hippy.

He has been named the “Hottest MC in the Game” by MTV.

