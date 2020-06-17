Happy Birthday, Kendrick Lamar!
Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born June 17, 1987, and turns 33.
He was born in
Compton, California.
His debut studio album,
'Section .80,' was released in 2011.
His album, 'Good Kid,
M.A.A.D City,' debuted
at No.
2 on the 'Billboard'
200 chart.
Lamar went on to release
'To Pimp a Butterfly,' which won a Grammy for
best rap album.
His album, 'Damn,' was the first
non-classical and non-jazz album
to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
The rapper is also a member
of the hip-hop group
Black Hippy.
He has been named
the “Hottest MC in
the Game” by MTV.
Happy Birthday,
Kendrick Lamar!