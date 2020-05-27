Eye On Health: Highmark Helping With Reopening Transition

Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more on how Highmark is helping people transition back to life after the Coronavirus quarantine.



Related videos from verified sources How to keep eyes healthy



Considering how important the eyes are, most people give little thought about eye health. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago Eye On Health: Emergency Room Visits In The Time Of COVID-19



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Dr. Thomas Campbell about visiting the emergency room in the time of Coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:56 Published 1 week ago Eye On Health: Coping With COVID-19



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Demetrios Marousis, the director of Behavioral Health at Highmark, about coping with Coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:13 Published 3 weeks ago