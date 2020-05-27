Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On Health: Highmark Helping With Reopening Transition
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Eye On Health: Highmark Helping With Reopening Transition

Eye On Health: Highmark Helping With Reopening Transition

Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more on how Highmark is helping people transition back to life after the Coronavirus quarantine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How to keep eyes healthy [Video]

How to keep eyes healthy

Considering how important the eyes are, most people give little thought about eye health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Eye On Health: Emergency Room Visits In The Time Of COVID-19 [Video]

Eye On Health: Emergency Room Visits In The Time Of COVID-19

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Dr. Thomas Campbell about visiting the emergency room in the time of Coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:56Published
Eye On Health: Coping With COVID-19 [Video]

Eye On Health: Coping With COVID-19

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Demetrios Marousis, the director of Behavioral Health at Highmark, about coping with Coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:13Published