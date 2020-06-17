Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UEFA open to fans at CL and EL ties
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:59s - Published
UEFA open to fans at CL and EL ties

UEFA open to fans at CL and EL ties

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin hasn't ruled out the chance of fans being able to attend the final stages of the Champions League and Europa League.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

_SpeedyZ

Speedy RT @TrappedOffPod: #6: Ronaldo's career billion, the MLS, City fans vs UEFA, Timo Werner's impending transfer to Chelsea, Serie A transfers… 6 days ago

TrappedOffPod

Trapped Offside: A Football Podcast #6: Ronaldo's career billion, the MLS, City fans vs UEFA, Timo Werner's impending transfer to Chelsea, Serie A tran… https://t.co/1xbPXwfqoE 6 days ago

benthebass6

Brendan Edouard @1872Rck @officialbarnesy Hope your stadium stays open in UEFA matches when your fans are allowed back.. Now sod off ya wee diddy... 😂😂😂 1 week ago