PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories via video conferencing on June 17.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi discussed the situation post unlock 1.0 and plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Ministers (CMs) thanked the PM for his leadership and briefed him about the ground situation in states and their preparedness to tackle the impact of coronavirus.

They talked about health infrastructure available to meet the challenge and steps taken to strengthen it further.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that, "We have so far been quite successful in our fight against the virus under the leadership of the PM, but the battle is far from over.

He underlined that as we begin to unlock, we must stay vigilant."

