Kayne Files For New 'Yeezy' Trademark

Kanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics.

According to Business Insider the filing includes provisions for makeups, creams, hair gels, and even scented pine cones.

Companies often file trademarks to protect intellectual property without actually selling products.

The move has sparked speculation of a possible Yeezy beauty business.

The Yeezy sneaker brand was valued by Bank of America to be worth up to $3 billion on its own in 2019.