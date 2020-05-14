Global  

Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel

Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel

Anyone visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin must first pass through this disinfection tunnel, as part of the Kremlin’s precautions against the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

