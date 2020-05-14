Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel
Anyone visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin must first pass through this disinfection tunnel, as part of the Kremlin’s precautions against the coronavirus.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
