Hygieia Anxious people 'more likely' to stockpile toilet roll during Covid-19 pandemic https://t.co/gXdzYgMGrl 1 hour ago

anti tourniquet aktion @limertilly Emails are easy, phone calls are harder, MPs know this and it shows how much people care? Also trans p… https://t.co/9XL89jJFDI 2 hours ago

Ghana CoronaVirus Watch @NikkiGirr @PrisonPlanet This is the dumbest thing ever posted, the person is clueless to the fact that, black peop… https://t.co/whwPy4fWz4 10 hours ago

𝚔𝚊𝚝𝚒 🐌 RT @talulaisland: not on anyone’s ‘interaction circle’ thing... goes to show how bad my anxiety is!! i get so anxious talking to people mos… 13 hours ago

𝚖𝚘𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚛 ❀ not on anyone’s ‘interaction circle’ thing... goes to show how bad my anxiety is!! i get so anxious talking to peop… https://t.co/lEYveYx6EW 17 hours ago

Hegel's kegels ☭🐶 @breadpilled @ohip13 @_ms_flood it’s def possible they will***this up but I really don’t think they have yet. Th… https://t.co/vpe1MxkzqH 23 hours ago