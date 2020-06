India-China face off: Important to share facts with opposition parties, says Anand Sharma

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 17, the Congress leader spoke on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

He said, "India stands firmly united behind its armed forces in this challenging time and we are confident that they are firm in their resolve to defend country's security." "It is also important that all facts are shared with leadership of opposition parties and with Parliament," Congress leader added.