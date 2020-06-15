Shannon Sharpe is impressed with the NBA's set up in Orlando — it's 'as good as it gets'

A memo was sent to the NBA Players Association about expected rules and restrictions in Orlando.

Among the many safety guidelines, all team and league staff will be required to wear proximity alarms that will go off if they’re within 6 feet of another alarm for 5 seconds.

Masks will be required at almost all times.

And if a player is to leave the complex without prior approval, then a 10-14 day self-quarantine period is required when they return.

