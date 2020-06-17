I'm literally screaming because we might not be allowed to scream anymore Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 minute ago I'm literally screaming because we might not be allowed to scream anymore The current pandemic has experts figuring out how the world can move on and lower the curve indefinitely.The Global Association for the Attraction Industry (IAAPA) is already thinking ahead to October.The Halloween industry is enormous in the U.S., and Americans spend between $300 and $500 million each year on haunted house tickets.The days of a guy running at you with a fake chainsaw are absolutely over.“recreational screaming” is posing a greater concern for both haunted houses and theme parks.Guests will start being required to wear masks, but there’s the issue of whether masks will stay on during rollercoaster rides.Nonetheless, parks are being asked to limit daily visitors and run pre-admission temperature checks, as well as advising people to “refrain from shouting/screaming” while on the rides.IAAPA further explains the problem with screaming in its newly published document on reopening guidelines for amusement parks:.“Face masks/coverings are recommended for riders to reduce the likelihood of airborne virus droplets transferring from one person to another during the ride” 0

