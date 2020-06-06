Global  

Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League
Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League

Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League

Uefa has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon.

While, the outstanding play-off matches for Euro 2020 will be staged on October 8 and November 12 respectively.

