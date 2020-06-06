Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League
Uefa has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon.
While, the outstanding play-off matches for Euro 2020 will be staged on October 8 and November 12 respectively.
