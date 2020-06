Watch: Anti-China protests held in Varanasi and Ahmedabad

Anger against China has spilled onto the streets as anti-China protests were held in Varanasi and Ahmedabad.

The protesters were heard raising anti-China slogans and calling for a boycott of Chinese goods.

Effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping were also burnt during the protests.

20 Indian Army men were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese PLA at the LAC in Ladakh on Monday night.

Watch the full video for all the details.