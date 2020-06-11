The Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Package

Still looking for that perfect sports lover Father’s Day gift?

Author Rich Wolfe has you covered!

He joins us to share his special connection to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Manager and his book “Craig Counsell – All It Takes is All Ya Got.” But the fun doesn’t end there – this Father’s Day special comes with 16 additional books!

You can purchase the ultimate sports fan book package for only $29.95 (normally $360 when purchased separately) on SportsFanBooks.com/Milwaukee.

The package includes the following: Hardcover Books Included: Craig Counsell - All It Takes Is All Ya Got!

For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only!

Joe Maddon - HALLELUJAH!

We're Gonna Party Like It's 1908 Audio and E-Books Included: Vin Scully - I Saw It On The Radio Oh What A Knight/Knightmares Mike Dikta - Da Coach Remembering Jack Buck Tony Gwynn - He Left His Heart In San Diego I Remember Harry Carry Kurt Warner - And The Last Shall Be First For Notre Dame Fans Only - The New Saturday Bible Tim Russert - We Heartily Knew Ye Ron Santo - A Perfect 10 For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only!

BONUS (audiobooks): Jon Gruden Tom Brady - There's No Expiration On Dreams Free Super Bowl Tickets!

And "For Packers Fans Only" e-book