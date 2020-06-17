Global  

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person.

Katie Johnston reports.

