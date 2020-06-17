|
|
|
|
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
|
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its...
CTV News - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Aunt Jemima Syrup to Rebrand Due to Racist Origins
Aunt Jemima Syrup to
Rebrand Due to Racist Origins On Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced its popular
Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix brand will be retired. The 130-year-old brand features a..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published
|
Aunt Jemima Brand Scraps Racist Packaging
The Aunt Jemima branding will get a new look this fall. It’s parent company Quaker Oats has decided to lose the racist stereotype in its name and logo.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:43Published
|
|