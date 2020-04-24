7AM CUTIN SMALL BIZ LOANS

Outbreak.... 19 states in the nation seeing an increase in confirmed covid-19 cases over the past week... now the c-d-c is projecting 16- thousand*more deaths in the next three weeks.

More than 115- thousand americans have died from coronavirus..

Texas - florida - and south carolina all posting single day records last week - for confirmed cases.

With eased restrictions - and case numbers increasing by the day - medical professionals and local citizens - are concerned that this will result in a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.... i aggravated, cause when this first started, everyone was wearing their mask and taking care of each other, and it all fallen apart.

Ie driven around franklin street, and ie seen the restaurants outside, and theye not six feet apart, and i think it dangerous?

Though many states in the nation have seen an increase in covid-19 numbers - kentucky and indiana have not.... local health officials expect to see indiana or kentucky get hit with a second wave of coronavirus later on in the year - as the weather gets colder.... a