8AM CUTIN 6-16

General william barr has ordering the executions of four federal inmates on death row in terre haute.

The order comes after a months long legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.

The executions of four inmates convicted of killing children are scheduled to begin in mid- july.

The inmates who will be executed are: danny lee -- wesley ira purkey -- dustin lee honken keith dwayne nelson.

Small businesses experiencing hardship due covid-19 can now apply for emergency relief again.

The small business administration reopening its economic- injury disaster-loan and e-i-d-l advance grant portal for businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

Advances will provide businesses up to 10-thousand dollars or one- thousand dollars per employee...in emergency grants that do not have to be repaid.

For the last month -- the portal had only been accepting applications from agricultural businesses.

19 states in the nation seeing an increase in confirmed covid-19 cases over the past week... now the c-d-c is projecting 16- thousand*more deaths in the next three weeks.

More than 115- thousand american citizens have died from covid-19.... and texas - florida - and south carolina all posted single day records last week - for confirmed coronavirus cases.... with eased restrictions - and case numbers increasing by the day - medical professionals and local citizens - are concerned that this will result in a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.... i aggravated, cause when this first started, everyone was wearing their mask and taking care of each other, and it all fallen apart.

Ie driven around franklin street, and ie seen the restaurants outside, and theye not six feet apart, and i think it dangerous?

Though many states in the nation have seen an increase in covid-19 numbers - kentucky and indiana have not.... local health officials expect to see indiana or kentucky get hit with a second wave of coronavirus later on in the year -