Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t want to know s*x of unborn child
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t want to know s*x of unborn child

Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t want to know s*x of unborn child

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that she doesn’t want to know the s*x of her unborn child.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Time for the talk: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter wants to know where babies come from [Video]

Time for the talk: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter wants to know where babies come from

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen is "super fascinated with how babies are made", as Hilaria says she's struggling with how to approach the subject.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published
Hilaria Baldwin remembers baby daughter on what would have been due date [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin remembers baby daughter on what would have been due date

Hilaria Baldwin paid tribute to the daughter she lost with a touching post on what would have been her due date on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published