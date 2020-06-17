Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
S Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart: Chinese side took pre-meditated action | Oneindia News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean about the situation in eastern Ladakh, where 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley late on Monday.

She said The PM should tell the nation how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, why 20 brave soldiers were martyred.

The Congress president also sought to know how many soldiers are injured or still missing.

Home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night and said their sacrifice can’t be put in words.

He added that their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards safeguarding her land.

Shah’s homage followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear message that while New Delhi wants peace, it was capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked and more news #Galwan #Ladakh #IndiaChina

