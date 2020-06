Gunman Who Shot 1 Inside Galleria Dallas Still At Large



Related videos from verified sources Search For Galleria Dallas Shooter Continues



Search For Galleria Dallas Shooter Continues Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large



Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting on the third floor Tuesday evening.The call came in around 6:45 p.m. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:12 Published 15 hours ago