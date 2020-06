Quaker Oats Retiring Aunt Jemima Brand Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 minutes ago A new brand will be revealed in the fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALL RIGHT.LLARISA, THANK YOU SO MUCH.SUMMER IS OFFICIALLY HERE.MEANWHILE QUAKER OATS THEY ARERETIRING THE 130-YEAR-OLD AUNTJEMIMA BRAND.THE BRAND ORIGIN AND LOGO BASEDOFF THE SOLD AUNT JEMIMA FROMMINSTREL SHOW PERFORMER AND SUNGBY SLAVES.





