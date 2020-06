‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Nintendo announced the sequel to the N64 classic on Wednesday.

Similar to the original 'Pokémon Snap,' players will be tasked with taking photos of Pokémon while riding in vehicles.

The original game was released in 1994 to widespread acclaim.

Nintendo has not yet shared the release date for the upcoming sequel.

The announcement comes as Nintendo debuts a relatively light lineup for 2020 featuring 'Paper Mario: The Origami King.'