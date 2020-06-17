Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns
Sheffield United arrive to Birmingham for Premier League return against Aston Villa following a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.
Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For ChangeManchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer. The..
Season so far - Aston VillaTake a look back at Aston Villa's Premier League season so far.
Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returnsAston Villa host Sheffield United in an empty Villa Park as the Premier League returns after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.