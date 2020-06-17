Tech Report: FCC investigates network outages

Federal regulators have vowed to get to the bottom of a widespread T-Mobile network outage that left customers across the country with no cell service.

If you pay a little more, uber eats will deliver your food faster.

And the fcc demands answers after a nationwide t-mobile outage.

Federal regulators have vowed to get to the bottom of a widespread t-mobile network outage that left customers across the country with no cell service.

Federal communications commission chairman tweeted that the fcc would be "launching an investigation."

Hundreds of sprint employees have lost their jobs as the new t-mobile streamlines its operations, according to a report in techcrunch.

******** the us food and drug administration gave the green light to the first-ever video-game based therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The game, "endeavorrx," can now be prescribed to kids aged 8 to 12 who suffer with certain kinds of adhd, according to the centers for disease control and prevention.

******** instagram is likely to overtake twitter as a source for news within the next year, according to the 2020 reuters institute digital news report.

Use of the facebook-owned app for news has doubled across age groups since 2018.

Instagram, which in recent years has expanded to include features like stories and igtv, now reaches more than a third of those surveyed weekly and two-thirds of people under the age of 25.

******* uber eats added a priority delivery option.

For an additional 99 cents to $2, you can make sure your delivery driver handles your order first before dropping off another order in the queue.

It's supposed to guarantee anywhere from five to 10 minutes less waiting time.

