39 Percent of Americans Use Cleaners and Disinfectants in Risky Ways Since Pandemic The findings were revealed in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The use of disinfectants has greatly increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several risky uses of bleach and disinfectants were reported by nearly half of those surveyed.

The risky behaviors include using bleach to wash fruit and vegetables, and washing hands with bleach or disinfectants.

Other risky uses include "misting" one's body and gargling with such products.

The behaviors likely contributed greatly to a 20 percent increase in calls to poison control centers from January to March of this year.