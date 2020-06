Indian Army dedicates staff building for COVID-19 patients in Srinagar

A staff building which belonged to the Indian Army has been converted into COVID-19 care centre in Srinagar.

All health and medical facilities are being managed by Directorate of Health in Srinagar.

There are 2454 active cases of coronavirus in J-K.

While speaking to ANI, the Coordinator of Covid Care Centre in Srinagar, Dr Zakir Hussain Khan said, "42 COVID-19 positive patients have been isolated here.

All facilities are being managed by Directorate of Health in the city."